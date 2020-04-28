Paul Coyle

Paul Douglas Coyle passed away April 21 at the age of 56, far too young. He spent a good portion of his life fighting multiple sclerosis. Complications from MS took him in the end.
He was the youngest son of Jocelyn and Douglas Coyle and was born in Cheyenne on Jan. 9, 1964.
His children were his greatest joy, and he is survived by his two sons, Sean (Kim) and Riley, and his daughter, Megan (Parker), all of Colorado.
He has three sisters, Annette (Jim), Katie (Mike) and Alison (Jim). He was preceded in death by his parents and his oldest brother, Phil.
Paul was quick-witted, and always had a joke. He loved old movies, listening to music and drinking coffee.
He will be missed by his family and friends.
Celebration of his life and interment of his ashes will occur at a later date in Cheyenne.
If inclined, please make a donation to the MS society.
