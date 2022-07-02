Danny J. Pauli 1948-2022 Danny J. "Dan" Pauli, 73, of Cheyenne passed away June 29, 2022 at Davis Hospice Center surrounded by family. Dan was born September 2, 1948 in Wheatland, Wyoming, the fourth child of Adam and Hazel Pauli. Dan grew up in Cheyenne with his three sisters and two brothers. In 1965 at the young age of 17, Dan met the love of his life, Jacqueline "Jackie" Gripp, at the donut shop on Lincolnway. The two became inseparable, and on December 16, 1967, they were wed. Their first daughter, Hope, was born August 9, 1970, but tragically passed the next day. Hope was followed by Jessica in 1974, Daniel in 1978, and Amy in 1981. Dan relished being a father, and delighted in every game, recital, or other activity his children participated in. Family was always Dan's top priority, and his children truly believed they were the apple of his eye until the first grandchild, Kendall, came along in 2006. When Adam and Ella followed in 2009 the "big kids" realized it wasn't a fluke, and that Dan had found his favorite role in life - that of Papa. Elyse and Michael arrived shortly after (2011 and 2012), and Dan couldn't have been happier. Each grandchild had a special bond with Papa, and he made a point to spend as much time as he could lavishing them with attention and Hershey's chocolate bars. There was a bit of a lull in the arrival of grandchildren, until 2020 when Allison joined the gang. Not even a pandemic could stop Dan from donning a mask and stopping by regularly just to count her toes and smell her head. From a young age, Dan was a voracious reader and learner. He was often the smartest person in the room, though he never made anyone feel that way. After completing undergrad, Dan, with the loving support of Jackie, graduated from the University of Wyoming College of Law in 1974 at the top of his class. He then clerked for the Honorable Judge Barrett with the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals. In 1976 Dan and Jackie moved to Torrington, where he had a successful private practice. In 1981 he made the decision to move back to Cheyenne, taking a job with the Legislative Service Office. In 2015, Dan retired as Director, though somehow LSO got him to agree to come back to work as session staff for an additional 5 years. Dan joined the Wyoming Air National Guard in 1970, and was a staff sergeant and served as a medical material tech. He was honorably discharged on April 6, 1979. An avid outdoorsman, Dan loved spending time with his family fishing, hunting, fourwheeling, and otherwise enjoying life up at the family cabin. Dan is survived by his adoring wife of 54 years, Jackie; his three children and their spouses: Jessica (Darin) Padilla; Daniel (Jaclyn); and Amy (Aaron Cave) Pauli, all of Cheyenne; his six grandchildren: Kendall, Adam, Ella, Elyse, Michael and Allison, all of Cheyenne; his five siblings: Sally (Ron) Baldwin of, Florida; Adam of Cheyenne; Bill (Sandy) of Cheyenne; Paula (Jon) DeGraw of Sun City West; and Nanette (Marty) McCoy of Sun City West. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Hope, and his parents, Adam and Hazel. Services will be held Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 2 pm at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes. To send family condolences, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Davis Hospice Center.
+2
+2
This page displays the most recent milestones from each section. To see more please click "View More..." below each section.