Larry Daniel Peck 1958-2021 Larry Daniel Peck, 62, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at his home. Larry was born July 25, 1958 in Colorado Springs, Colorado, a son of David and Marlene (Nobles) Peck. Larry moved to Cheyenne in the late 1970s and worked at the Kmart Auto Service Center where he met his now former wife, Sharon Goodman. His knowledge of automobiles led him to work for NAPA Auto Parts and he finished his career with the Board of Public Utilities as the maintenance supervisor, retiring after 25 years of faithful service. He will be remembered as a hardworking, charismatic and loving man who truly never knew a stranger. Larry is survived by his daughter, Angela Marie Peck; parents, David and Marlene Peck; brothers, Kent and Mark Peck; sister, Stacey Kulish; and two grandchildren, Andrew Adam Apodaca and Neaveh Theresa White. A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
