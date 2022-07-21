Pete Pedersen 1940-Leonard "Pete" Simon Pedersen, 82, of Cheyenne, passed away on July 19, 2022 at home in Cheyenne, WY. Pete was born in Minneapolis, MN on May 6, 1940 to Danish parents Alfred and Harriet Pedersen. He grew up with two younger sisters Eileen and Joyce in Medicine Lake MT, working with his dad at their wheat farm. After graduating from high school, he attended Montana State University in Bozeman, MT. This sparked his interest in business and accounting. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves. Pete moved to Denver in 1966 and started his career as a Financial Advisor with Bosworth, Sullivan Co. Although the company changed names five times he continued to work for the same company for 48 years. He and his son, Bryan, joined together to form the Pedersen Investment Group of RBC Wealth Management. In his late 20's he met Sandy Aleksich. They fell in love in Denver CO at a “Montana Party” and two years later, they married in 1969. They moved to Cheyenne in 1971 and started a family, complete with Bryan and Valerie. As a family, they loved travel, musicals/plays, museums, skiing, camping, back packing and he loved salmon fishing with his buddies in Alaska. Community service was important to Pete. He was active in Young Republicans, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Cheyenne Soccer Association Board, Kiwanis, Old West Museum Board, Goodwill Board, Cowboy Joe Club member and was on the CFD Security Committee for over 40 years. In addition to his wife Sandy Pedersen and son Bryan Pedersen (wife Sara), daughter Valerie Martin (husband Tobias), Pete is survived by his sisters Eileen Klisis (husband George) of Great Falls, MT and Joyce Eck (husband Ed) of Missoula, MT, and his grandchildren Brock, Dane, Ea and Brant Pedersen. He was preceded in passing by his parents Alfred and Harriet Pedersen. The funeral service will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church on Tuesday, July 26 at 1:30 pm. Following will be a gathering at Pete’s, “home away home”, Uncle Charlie's. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wyoming Children’s Society, Cheyenne Frontier Days Scholarship Fund, or a charity of your choice in Pete’s name. 2022