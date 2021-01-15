Donald Paul Peel

 

1948-2021 Donald Paul Peel, 72, of Cheyenne died January 9. He was born on March 21, 1948 in Douglas, Michigan. Services and military honors will be Tuesday, 2:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. To view a live webcast of the services and the full obituary please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com

