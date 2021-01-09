Robert Gordon Peele 1947-2021 Robert Gordon Peele, 73, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away January 4, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Robert was born September 20, 1947 in Cheyenne, a son of the late Maurice V. and Daisy (Parker) Peele. A Purple Heart recipient, Robert served distinctively in combat for the United States Army during the Vietnam War. His multiple career fields included construction, working as a highway patrolman for the State of Wyoming, and retiring as a case supervisor in the Worker's Compensation Claims Department. A proud Vietnam Veteran, Robert will be remembered as a loving, honest and sincere person who always served his fellow man. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Peele; sons, Robert Peele, William Martin and Sean Peele; and three grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, J.T. Peele; and grandson, Nathan Peele. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
+3
+3
+3
Most Popular
Articles
- Protesters burn masks, call on governor to “stop the tyranny" of health orders
- Nonviolent “Stop the Steal” protest held in Cheyenne as mob invades Capitol in D.C.
- Marian Orr leaves legacy as Cheyenne’s first female mayor
- Suspect in custody after "troubling" car fire near Wyoming Capitol building
- Doors of Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department vandalized with fake blood
- Active coronavirus cases in Wyoming remain relatively steady
- What are Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift songs doing in "Bridgerton"?
- Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide
- Lummis votes against certification of electors in Pennsylvania
- New businesses expand shopping opportunities in Cheyenne
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.