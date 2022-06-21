Robert V. Peele

 

1974-2022 Robert V. Peele, 48, of Cheyenne died June 4. He was born April 23, 1974 in Sheridan, Wyoming. Service will be announced at a later date. To view full obituary visit www.schradercares.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Peele as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

