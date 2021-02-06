Jeramy Blue Pennington 1977-2021 Jeramy Blue Pennington passed away February 4, 2021 in Cheyenne. He was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on January 2, 1977. Blue graduated from the University of Wyoming and was a very avid sportsman. He truly cherished the mountain meadows and woods and liked nothing better than stalking his next bull elk. He loved his faithful golden retriever, Sonny. Blue is survived by his parents, many family members and dear friends who miss him greatly. No services will be held. Instead go outside - take a deep breath of our clean Wyoming air and be thankful. If you are inclined, please send a donation to the Wyoming Game and Fish Access Yes Program at 5500 Bishop Blvd., Cheyenne, WY 82006.
