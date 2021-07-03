Michael Warren "Mike" Pepmeier 1956-2021 Michael Warren "Mike" Pepmeier, 64, of Cheyenne, died on June 30, 2021 in Cheyenne. He was born on November 24, 1956 in Moorhead Clay, Minnesota to Shirley Svare and Harold Pepmeier, the oldest of four children. The family moved to Cheyenne in 1965. Mike graduated from Central High School in 1975 and after graduation he immediately joined the Unites States Marine Corps. He was honorably discharged in 1977. Mike joined the Cheyenne Fire Department in 1978, starting as a firefighter and retired in 2003 as a Lieutenant and fire investigator. He loved boating, going to coffee with the guys, being home, his dogs, and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents. Mike is survived by his significant other, Kathy Johnson; daughter, Tara Johnson; grandchildren, Darian Lawson, Aubreyel Lawson, and Jadan Cotton; his siblings, Gary Pepmeier (Dana), Robert Pepmeier (Debbie), and Cindy Jensen (Rod); numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; and his dogs, Boomer and Sadie. Trisagion services will be Wednesday, 6:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Services will be Thursday, 1:00 p.m., at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church with burial and military honors to follow at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens. To send the family condolences please visit her obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
