Richard Austin Perez 1977-Richard Austin Perez, 46, of Cheyenne, WY passed away unexpectedly on January 6, 2023. Richard (Rich) was born in Rawlins, WY on January 1, 1977, to Linda (Joella) Martinez and Armando Perez. Richard attended Rawlins High School. Rich worked for several years in the oil field as well as in several restaurants in Rawlins and Cheyenne. Rich leaves behind a son from a previous relationship with Megan Sanchez, Augustine Ricardo Sanchez, and one grandson Theo Amore Sanchez. Rich was known for his laughter, his willingness to help everyone, his friendly demeanor, and his generosity. He was very complimentary and always wanted to give everyone a hug. The love he had for his family and friends was amazing. He loved his son, grandson, mother, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends and simply enjoyed spending time with them. His love and passion for music (all genres) were known by everyone. Rich is preceded in death by his grandparents Mary and Alfred Abeyta of Rawlins, WY. Rich is survived by his son, Augustine (Danielle), his grandson Theo, his mother Linda Martinez (Antonio), and father Armando Perez, his brother Anthony Trujillo, and children Micaela and Eric Trujillo of Phoenix, AZ. As well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. 2023
To plant a tree in memory of Richard Perez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.