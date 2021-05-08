Marvin Eugene Perkins 1948-2021 Marvin Eugene Perkins, 73, of Wheat Ridge, Colorado and Cheyenne, Wyoming, died on May 3, 2021 in Cheyenne. He was born on February 13, 1948 in Cheyenne. Marvin enlisted in US Army after graduation from Cheyenne Central High School and served from 1966 to 1972 and was a Vietnam Veteran. Returned and began his career with Mountain Bell as a fleet mechanic in Cheyenne. He retired from Lucent Technologies as a Senior Engineer in Technical Services in Denver CO after 30 years of service in the communications industry. He attended Red Rock's Community College after retirement receiving a certificate in Fine Wood Working. Avid supporter of the Colorado Rockies, Broncos, and Avalanche. Loved Disneyland, photography, drag racing, Nascar, classic cars, especially his Ford's, golf, and travel. Marvin also played in the Central High School Band in 1964 and played the cornet fluently. Marvin is survived by his partner, Carol Crawford, her daughters Trudy (Robert) Haberkorn, Trina (Kelly) Haggberg, grandchildren Ryan (Brittiny) Haberkorn, Adam (Stephanie) Haberkorn, Riley (Isabel) Haberkorn, Jacob Haggberg, Allison Haggberg, Abigail Haggberg and Noah Haggberg; 5 great grandchildren all of Cheyenne; his siblings, Patricia Brisson, Jacqueline Perkins, Christina Hughes, Manuel Moralez, Lynda Moralez, Melodie Diaz, and Steve Padilla; and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Mr. Perkins was preceded in death by his father Donald Lee Perkins; his mother, Dorothy Mae Moralez; and a brother, Raymond Perkins. Visitation will be Tuesday, 9-5, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Services will be Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with military honors and burial to follow at Cheyenne National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to the ALS Foundation or the American Cancer Society. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
