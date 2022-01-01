...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Visibility lowering to under a
half mile at times. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph in wind
prone areas. Gusts to 40 mph in the Laramie Valley and central
Laramie County, including Cheyenne and Laramie.
* WHERE...Wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming to include
Arlington...the Interstate 80 Summit and eastern foothills...
as well as Bordeaux on Interstate 25.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could
cause extensive tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold wind chills between 20 below and
30 below zero are expected tonight through early Sunday morning.
The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Twila (Marshall) Perry 1941-2021 Twila Perry (Marshall), 80, of Cheyenne, passed away on Dec. 27 in Cheyenne. She was born on September 17, 1941 in Bascom, Ohio. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, David Perry; children, Brianna Perry, Tony Perry, Robert Seifert, and Thomas Seifert, two brothers and one sister. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, and a daughter, Dianna Stugart-Gillooly To send the family condolences, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com
