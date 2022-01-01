Twila Perry

 

Twila (Marshall) Perry 1941-2021 Twila Perry (Marshall), 80, of Cheyenne, passed away on Dec. 27 in Cheyenne. She was born on September 17, 1941 in Bascom, Ohio. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, David Perry; children, Brianna Perry, Tony Perry, Robert Seifert, and Thomas Seifert, two brothers and one sister. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, and a daughter, Dianna Stugart-Gillooly To send the family condolences, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

