Donna Person 2020 Donna D. Person, longtime resident of Cheyenne, died on May 17, 2020, from medical error. She leaves behind two beloved sisters, Ramona and Tommi Sue, three great grandchildren, Kellen, Keilana Person and Jason Greenleaf, who were the light of her life, three grandchildren; Derrick, Kelly and Grace and three daughters; Jan, Autumn and Andrea. Also nephew Sebastian Dimond, and cousin, Martha Taylor. She was preceded in death by her son, Art, her husband Andrew, her sister, Judy Ayn, parents and grandparents. Donna attended Montana State University, Billings Business College, University of Wyoming and the Art Institute of Chicago. Over her lifetime, she enjoyed many adventures and careers, but it was her love of creating art and literature that made her life fulfilled. Her paintings were in exhibitions in; Princeton, NJ, across Wyoming, Montana, Missouri. She was a member of the Cheyenne Artist Guild and served on the Board in every capacity. Donna was the president, when the Guild celebrated its 65th anniversary. Her art won many awards from Best of Show, First Place, and People's Choice. Donna did statement art for endangered species, she painted those who face extinction and told the story of how to better care for the animals of our world. She sold her work to people from all over the world. She did portrait work of people, pets, ranches and prize bulls. Her Cowboy Poetry was published in many magazines. She gave performance readings of her poetry. She was one of the founding members of the Serendipity Poets of Cheyenne. Donna said of her life that she was blessed because, she got to be a little kid, a teenager, a young person, a middle aged person and an old person. She believed every stage of life was an opportunity to learn lessons. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader for two generations of her family. She was a 4-H leader, served on the County Fair Board, in charge of art exhibits. She was an early President of the Unitarian Fellowship and taught religious education for children. She was the WY president for Spiritual Frontier Fellowship and studied religions. As the president of Friendship Force International, she enjoyed hosting many visitors. Donna worked as a Wyoming State Records manager, had an antique store, owned a ranch and had a successful art and woodworking business. She was the first woman in Wyoming, to build harpsichords. She had an art school for children and invented a way to help children appreciate art and painting. At the end of her live, she had visited every state, and every Canadian Province. She said you will never get all the things on your bucket list done, before you kick the bucket. Above all, she believed in kindness. She had many wonderful and dear friends, and at the end of her life, her friend Brenda, was her guardian angel, driving her over 13,000 miles in a year, to get her treatment in Colorado. Donna was most grateful for this act of kindness that added another year to her life. She so appreciated her friends who stayed close to her during the hardest times of her illness; Helen, Ginny, Sheala, Como, Ron and Pastor Dwight. Their gifts of angels, music, flowers, food and prayer, were a treasure. Donna often said, it is always best to be very grateful for the good in your life and that gratitude is the best attitude. This loving soul will be dearly missed. No services are planned, and a Celebration of her life will be held later at the Cheyenne Artists Guild 1942-
