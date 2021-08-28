Roberta "Jean" Petersen 1931-2021 Roberta "Jean" Petersen, 90, of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming passed away Wednesday afternoon, August 25, 2021 at the Davis Hospice Center. Jean was born April 11, 1931 in Bushnell, Nebraska, a daughter of the late Max R. and Vivian Iva (Sisson) Higday. Jean enjoyed caring for her home and her family while also assisting her husband's service station business as a bookkeeper. She also drove school bus for Laramie County School District #2, was an avid supporter of Hornets' sports, and enjoyed spending some winters in Arizona. Jean is survived by two daughters, Princess (Dennis) Sanders and Sonja (Joe) Larez; two sisters, Bunny (Allan) Jones and JoAnn (Marlin) Westerfield; three grandsons, Aric Smith (Sara Raver), Jason (Kelly) Sanders and Kyle (Megan) Sanders; three great-grandchildren, Aiden Sanders, Linden Sanders and Lucy Sanders; and companion, Marv Allerheilign. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jack Hilterbrand. A memorial service will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at the Crossroads Community Church. An interment service will follow at Pine Bluffs Cemetery. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schardercares.com.
