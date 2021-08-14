Kenneth W Peterson 1924-2021 Kenneth W. Peterson, 96, of Cheyenne went to be with our Lord on August 10, 2021. Kenneth was born December 9, 1924 in Dix, Nebraska, to Hobert and Anna Peterson. When he was 12, his family moved to Fort Collins, Colorado where he grew up. After graduation from high school, he was drafted into the Army and served in Germany during World War II. In 1946, he attended Colorado State University where he received a degree in electrical engineering. He then worked for the railroad and FEWAFB for a short period of time before moving to Seattle, Washington where he worked for Boeing. He eventually returned to Cheyenne and was employed by Land Air where they changed C46 and C47 aircraft into ski planes. In 1959, he moved to Colorado and started working for Lockheed Martin Corporation, where he worked on various missile projects and enjoyed a career with them until he retired in 1988. Throughout Kenneth's life he loved fishing, hunting, golf and travel. On March 30, 1996 he married the love of his life Ruby Campbell. They lived in Cheyenne, where they enjoyed 24 years of marriage. Kenneth is survived by a sister, Eileen Pearson; nephews, Del Peterson, Darrel, Doug, and Ross Pearson, Curt and Craig Coover; nieces, Connie Coover and Crystal Williams; stepdaughter, Sandra (David) Hammond; five step-grandchildren, and twelve step-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Peterson; parents, Hobert and Anna Peterson; a brother, Dean Peterson; sister, Pauline (Clark) Coover; nephew, Larry Peterson; and stepdaughter, Saralee (Elmer) Weber. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to the MS Society, nationalmssociety.org His viewing will be Monday from 10:00-4:00 p.m. at Wiedrspahn's. Kenneth's memorial service will be Tuesday, August 17 at 2:00 p.m., in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Interment to follow services at Beth El Cemetery.
