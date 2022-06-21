Lloyd Milton "Pete" Peterson 1930-2022 Lloyd Milton Peterson, 91, of Cheyenne, passed away on June 15, 2022 in Loveland, Colorado. He was born on September 5, 1930 in Wheatland, Wyoming. Lloyd (Pete as all his friends called him) graduated from Lamme School of Photography in Denver in 1948, opening up Pete's Studio in Torrington WY in 1949 and operating that photography studio until 1964. He moved his family to Cheyenne WY in 1964 and opened Peterson's Portrait Studio seeking a better life for his family. Lloyd and Barbara ran that well respected business in the Cheyenne area until retirement in 1994. He served as President of the Wyoming Photographers Assoc. in 1957 and of the Rocky Mountain Professional Association in 1960. He received a Masters of Photography in 1962 and the highest honor in photography the Photographic Craftsman Degree in 1974. He was also presented with the Professional Photographers of America International Award by the WPPA and RMPPA. Lloyd was a member of the Torrington Masonic Lodge and served as Worshipful Master in 1960. He was a member of Acacia Lodge #11 and received his 32nd degree in the Scottish Rite in Cheyenne in 1964 and joined the Masonic Shriners shortly afterward. He was a member of the Order of Eastern Star 22, Torrington and Mizpah 36 Order of Eastern Star. Lloyd loved to travel, fish, golf, snowmobile and do woodturning. He lived in Cheyenne until December of 2019 and then moved to Loveland, CO. He is survived by his wife Barbara Peterson; and 3 sons, Jerry Peterson (Nadine) of Cheyenne, Thomas Peterson (Debra) of Windsor, CO, and David Peterson (Laura) of Kansas City, MO. In total Lloyd had 8 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Lloyd Peterson was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Peterson (1975); his mother, Alma Peterson (1996) of Torrington Wy; and step-sister Mary Alice Pettis (2021) of Morrill, NE. Services will be announced at a later date. To send the family condolences please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
