Michael Wayne Peterson

 

1962-2021 Michael Wayne Peterson, 58, of Cheyenne died February 21. He was born on May 7, 1962 in Omaha, Nebraska. Visitation will be Monday, 9-5, at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Private family graveside services will be held at Cheyenne National Cemetery. To view the full obituary visit www.wrcfuneral.com

