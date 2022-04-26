Muriel Jo Petsch 1938-2022 Muriel Jo Petsch, 83, of Meriden, Wyoming passed away suddenly at her home Friday morning, April 22, 2022. Muriel was born July 12, 1938 in Torrington, Wyoming, a daughter of the late Warren Howard and Charlotte Cereise (Lathan) Woodworth. Muriel graduated from Torrington High School and attended the University of Wyoming. She married Fred Petsch on August 29, 1958 in Torrington and made her home in Meriden where she proudly worked as a homemaker, caring for her home and her family. She was considered a spiritual leader and enjoyed sending daily devotionals via text messages to her family and friends. Muriel was also an avid knitter and quilter and she enjoyed sharing her talents and generosity with her family. She will be remembered for her faithfulness in caring for others and her love and devotion to family, especially her grandchildren. Muriel is survived by her children, Cindy (Scott) Ross, Rowdy (Tracy) Petsch, Sheri (John) Stellern, and David (Amy) Petsch; sister, Ann (Al) Peyton; 13 grandchildren, Garrett Ross, Katelin (Aaron) Courtney, Duell (Kayla) Petsch, Dalton (Melissa) Petsch, Zachary (Haylee) Stellern, Lindi Stellern, Sasha Stellern (Viren), Sierra Stellern (Patrick), Cosette Stellern, Fredrick Petsch, Isaac Petsch, Simon Petsch and Seth Petsch; and five great-grandchildren, Zayden Petsch, Colt Petsch, Gunnar Petsch, Riggins Petsch and Presley Jaconsen. She is preceded in death by her parents and her loving husband, Fredrick Lee Petsch. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the Albin Community Center with a funeral service to be conducted at 11:00 a.m. An interment service will follow at the Albin Cemetery. Donations in Muriel's memory may be made to Cheyenne Hills Church, Laramie County Fire District #3, Albin Community Center or Albin Baptist Church. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
