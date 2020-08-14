Dewey Kenneth Petty 1934-2020 Dewey Kenneth "Ken" Petty, 86, passed away on August 3, 2020 in Wasilla, Alaska. He was born in Rocky Ford, Colorado on March 18, 1934 to James Ohval and Allie Mae (Wade) Petty. He spent his childhood years growing up on a farm in the Arkansas River Valley of Colorado. Ken (as he preferred to be called) spent the years growing up with four siblings, two brothers, Carol and Arlen, and two sisters, Hellen and Jean. They were a close family and have remained close throughout life. After Ken graduated from Manzanola High School, he fell in love with Dorothy Fay Jones and they were married on Christmas day 1954. Ken and Dorothy were blessed with two sons, Ronald Dean and Kevin Ray Petty. They raised their family in Cheyenne, Wyoming, where Ken worked as a computer technician for Friden Company and later was the manager of the office machine repair center for Laramie County School District. Ken was a single father from the time the boys were pre-teens / teens. Ken enjoyed the outdoors, taking the boys on hunting and fishing trips, that continued on into their adult lives. After retiring Ken enjoyed working on houses, and fishing with and without his sons and their families. After raising his sons Ken was blessed with a 42-year relationship with Gloria Laundry of Scotts Bluff, NE. Ken spent time with his son and grandchildren in the lower 48 states before going to Alaska to spend his last 5 years. Living with his oldest son Ron and daughter-in-law Charlene where he enjoyed the Alaska scenery and fishing. Ken enjoyed life to his satisfaction and enjoyed his family, he was hard working and caring of others. He was known for saying "I've had a good life." He is survived by his sons, Ron of Alaska; Kevin of Colorado; four grandchildren, Kristi Hogan, JD Petty, Matt Jolovich of Wyoming and Nickolas Petty of Florida; six great-grandsons, Scott Pilch, Bobby Ratcliff, Bryce and Kelby Petty, Colt and Wyatt Jolovich all of Wyoming; sister, Jean Shelton of Colorado; brother, Arlen Petty of New Mexico; nieces and nephews also survive. Ken was loved by many not only his immediate family but, in laws, nephews, niece's, neighbors and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, brother, Carol and sister, Hellen and Gloria. He will be greatly missed by all. A graveside service will be Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in La Junta with Reverend Dr. MJ Romano of the First Presbyterian Church officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.PeacockFH.com. Peacock-Larsen Funeral Home & Arkansas Valley Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
