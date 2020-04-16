Phyllis Barnes

Phyllis Jane Barnes (Davis), 86, formerly of Cheyenne, passed away April 11 in Dunedin, Fla.
Phyllis was born Jan. 22, 1934, in Tama, Iowa.
Phyllis married Robert Barnes in 1950. The couple had two children, Diana and Jeff.
In 1967, the family moved to Cheyenne. Phyllis worked for LCSD1 as a teacher’s aide at Baggs and Anderson elementary schools.
After retirement, Phyllis and Robert returned to Iowa. Phyllis relocated to Dunedin in 2016.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Diana Dillinger of St. Petersburg, Fla.; son, Jeff Barnes of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; granddaughter, Dawn Dillinger of Gillette; and four great-grandchildren, Madison, Natalie, Scott and Alex.
Her family will attend a scattering of her ashes at the Curlew Hills Memory Gardens in Dunedin at a later date.
Cards and condolences may be sent to the family at 1200 37th St. N. #303, St. Petersburg, FL 33713.
