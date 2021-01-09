Obie Ronald "Ron" Pickelsimer

 

1943-2021 Obie Ronald "Ron" Pickelsimer, 77, of Cheyenne died January 1. He was born July 11, 1943 in Casper. Graveside service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at the Cheyenne National Cemetery. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

