...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE FAR
NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FROM 8 AM MDT TODAY UNTIL 8 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301,
303, 304, 306, 308, 310, AND 311...
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...8 to 12 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
1 of 2
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Pickerd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Mary (O'Hare) Pickerd 1943-2021 Mary Theresa O'Hare-Pickerd, 78, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at her home with her husband and daughter at her side. Mary was born August 4, 1943 in Omaha, Nebraska to George J. and Mary R. (Rocz) O'Hare. She married Howard Charles Pickerd on November 11, 1995 in Cheyenne. She was a wonderful, caring woman with a passion for many things including nature, wildlife, art, and her many pets. Mary graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1961 and served on the planning committee for many class reunions. She was retired from the State of Wyoming. She had also been an administrative assistant for various real estate and construction companies, as well as having her own bookkeeping business. Mary was an active member of Frontier United Methodist Church, as well as the Cheyenne Artist Guild. She had a wonderful talent for painting beautiful western and wildlife scenes on anything she could get her hands on. She painted several murals throughout Cheyenne and had art displayed at Terry Bison Ranch, Deselms Fine Art, and many art shows and gifts shops. Mary is survived by her husband, Howard Pickerd; mother, Mary Rose O'Hare; children, William (Cindy) Herrin and Kristy O'Hare; step-daughters, Suzanne (Gil) Navarro, Jennifer (Roman) Roberts, and Jessica (Mack) McCahan; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; one brother; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and her life-long best friend and "sister" Cristine Gillett. She is preceded in death by her father, George J. O'Hare. Cremation will take place under the care of Schrader, Aragon, and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.schradercares.com. Donations may be made in Mary's memory to the Cheyenne Artist Guild or Frontier United Methodist Church.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Pickerd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.