Alice Pickering 1929-Alice H. Pickering died October 4, 2022, in Fort Collins, Co. Alice was born December 12, 1929, on the family farm in Richardson County, Nebraska. She lived there along with her 4 brothers and 2 sisters until leaving to attend college at the University of Nebraska. While at the University she met her husband, Bill who was completing his degree in dentistry. They were married September 2, 1951. They were pleased to welcome their first child, a son, Robert Gein the following year. Another son, William Richard was born in 1956 and died in infancy. In 1959, they were thrilled to have a daughter, Tamra Ann. While her husband was in the Air Force, they lived in Wichita Falls, Texas and overseas in Japan. In 1957 they came to Cheyenne where they remained for 35 years. Alice was a devoted wife and mother. She enthusiastically supported her husband’s dental practice and children’s activities of downhill skiing, golf, and music. Alice was very proud of her family. She was active in the First Presbyterian Church, PEO – Chapter Z, Memorial Hospital, and the Republican Party. Later she became the owner and manager of Air Lansee Travel. In 1992, Bill and Alice relocated to Scottsdale, Arizona. They were active members at the Pinnacle Presbyterian Church and member of Troon Country Club. After the death of her husband, Bill she moved to Fort Collins, Colorado. Alice was preceded in death by son, William Richard, husband, Bill, her parents, and siblings. Survivors include son, Robert G Pickering and wife, Patricia of Fort Collins; daughter, Tamra P Hendrickson and husband, Mark of Jackson, Wyoming; grandchildren Kirsten, Julie, and Whitney; and great grandchildren, Sophie, Chloe, and Lucy. There will be a private family service at a later date. 2022
