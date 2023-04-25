Susan Pierce 1947-2023 Susan Pierce, age 76, passed away surrounded by love and loved ones at Davis Hospice Center, Cheyenne, WY on April 19, 2023, after a 12-year battle with ovarian cancer. Sue was born April 18, 1947, in Cheyenne to Ruth and Carson Baker. She grew up south of Cheyenne on a ranch near Carr, Colorado. By the age of 4, she was riding her pony with great abandon over the range most of the day and loving every minute of it! Her love of horses remained a big part of who Sue was her entire life. Now, this was not just an ordinary love of horses - horses were her passion, second only to her beloved husband, Les, daughters Sherry and Tammy, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sue was 15 when she first met Les as the new boy in school at Wellington, CO. She immediately let the other girls know "hands off - he's mine!" and sure enough, he was! Sue and Les were married on November 13, 1965. Sue graduated from Poudre High School in 1965, and was part of the first graduating class. She later became one of the first women certified computer programmers. Sue taught many horse classes at LCCC, and attended many classes, as well. Of course, her favorite classes were focused on anything to do with horses. Sue was a dedicated 4-H leader for 38 years, and she enjoyed "her" kids and teaching them about horses, horsemen-ship and riding in her arena she named "Reinbow's End" (that's right, Rein ... pretty creative right?) on their land east of Cheyenne. She also attended classes on tax preparation and worked several years for H & R Block. Sue worked for the United States Department of Agriculture, both in Cheyenne and Burns. She also spent many years working with animals as a vet tech. Sue and Les often worked together on his construction jobs, as well. Her abilities and interests were many. and included camping, but her favorite place to be was home with her horses, chickens, numerous dogs through the years and her kitties. We will remember her gentle, yet determined spirit, her 'never give up' attitude and her ability to find joy in the darkest hours. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Carson Baker, and is survived by her husband, Leslie Pierce; daughters Sherry Lofink (Chad Lofink) and Tammy Pierce (Robert Esquibel); grandchildren Eric Pierce, Heather Vredenburg (Justyn Hoadley), Kari Eisenbarth, Carson Heater, Jesi Lofink (Rhyle Hoadley), Lissa Lofink (Robert Hallet) and Megan Lofink (Ben Oster); and great grandchildren Anna, Jera, Ellie, Zade, Rainn, Hunter, Ridge and Emily ... and sister in spirit, Judy Ivester. In lieu of a traditional funeral service, family and friends are invited to a celebration of life gathering at Schrader Funeral Home on Thursday, April 27, from 2 to 4 p.m.
