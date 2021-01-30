Grady Charles Piersall 1941-2020 Son, Brother, Husband, Father, Uncle, Grandfather, Great- Grandfather and Friend, Grady was all of those and so much more. He began his life on August 21, 1941 at Ft. Francis E. Warren Army base (adjacent to Cheyenne, Wyoming) on the second floor of the hospital, in the same room his sister and his two younger brothers were also born. Grady's life as a youngster and teenager was spent in Orchard Valley and Cheyenne, Wyoming schools expect when his army dad was stationed in Indiana, Virginia, Japan, and Colorado. Model airplanes, football, wrestling sports, and making bows and arrows were among his interests, as was auto shop and cars while he was in high school. Graduating from Cheyenne High School in 1959, he married Peggy Jean McConaughy (in 1962), whom he had courted during those years. They had two sons together, Randy and Brent. Completing high school ROTC training qualified Grady to continue his education at the University of Wyoming where he was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army, as well as acquiring a teaching degree. He was stationed at Ft. Carson, Colorado and Ft. Gordon, Georgia where he earned a Master's Degree. Following that time, he was stationed in Korea, Vietnam, Camp Darby in Italy, the AFFEE's station in Portland, Oregon, and then Ft. Lewis, Washington. Grady retired after 20 years of Army Military Police service with the rank of Lt. Colonel. He then worked as a computer board manufacturing technician for years before going to work for the US Post Office as a postal equipment maintenance technician, retiring again at the end of the year 2010. Grady's late interests included brewing coffee, lattes and drinking coffee, flying helicopter drones, auto/farm equipment mechanics, pistol and rifle target shooting and reloading, barbequing on the patio with family and friends, and bicycling with fellow cyclists, which included riding the Springwater Trail and he also accomplished riding Cycle Oregon several times. We all have a very large hole in our hearts since he left us Saturday morning, August 22, 2020; he passed at Mt. Hood Hospital in Gresham, Oregon. Grady Charles was preceded in death by his nephew Grady Edward Piersall, his father Rush C. Piersall Sr., and his mother Grace May Collins Piersall. Surviving him are his wife Peggy Jean McConaughy Piersall, his sons Randy Piersall and Brent Piersall, his sister Patricia Anne Piersall King, brothers Rush C. Piersall Jr., and Lyle E. Piersall, many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, grandnieces, grandnephews, and great-grandchildren. Love Your Brother
Most Popular
Articles
- Should you add Discovery Plus as a streaming service?
- Company eyeing potential gold, copper mine near Curt Gowdy State Park
- Family first: Cheyenne-based rappers lean on each other, their community to grow
- Hundreds gather outside Capitol to hear Gaetz, Trump Jr. criticize Cheney
- U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz plans Cheyenne visit in response to Cheney's impeachment vote
- Catholic group issues rebuke of former Bishop Joseph Hart
- Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide
- City orders Hitching Post demolition
- Active cases up slightly statewide, down a bit in Laramie County
- City-County Health to shut down Archer COVID-19 testing site Friday
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.