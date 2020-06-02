1980-2020 Christopher John Pino, 40, of Cheyenne died May 26 at Northern Colorado Medical Center. He was born February 12, 1980, in Cheyenne, WY. Visitation will be Thursday 4:00-6:00 p.m. followed by a Vigil for the Deceased at 6:00 p.m. both in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com
