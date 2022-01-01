...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Visibility lowering to under a
half mile at times. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph in wind
prone areas. Gusts to 40 mph in the Laramie Valley and central
Laramie County, including Cheyenne and Laramie.
* WHERE...Wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming to include
Arlington...the Interstate 80 Summit and eastern foothills...
as well as Bordeaux on Interstate 25.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could
cause extensive tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold wind chills between 20 below and
30 below zero are expected tonight through early Sunday morning.
The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Robert Piper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Robert Douglas Piper 1952-2021 Robert "Douglas" Piper, formerly of Cheyenne passed away in Sisters, Oregon on the evening of November 27th 2021, at the age of 69. He was born August 24th 1952 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Leo Francis Piper and Margorie Ethel Harmison. Doug graduated from the University of Wyoming and worked at LCCC as an art teacher, a pressman at Pioneer Printing and later for several garden centers before retiring. He is survived by his daughter Andrea Lauren Buckles (Lilah), ex-wife Carleen Piper, two brothers Michael and Steven Piper (Patricia), his mother-in-law Shirley Marsh, brother-in-law, Charles Marsh (Tana) and nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed for his unique sense of humor and master skill with a lens. He loved his golden retriever Kaia who has already found a forever home. Doug loved to be in nature and will be memorialized at a later date in his favorite stomping ground, the Snowy Range.
