Robert Douglas Piper 1952-2021 Robert "Douglas" Piper, formerly of Cheyenne passed away in Sisters, Oregon on the evening of November 27th 2021, at the age of 69. He was born August 24th 1952 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Leo Francis Piper and Margorie Ethel Harmison. Doug graduated from the University of Wyoming and worked at LCCC as an art teacher, a pressman at Pioneer Printing and later for several garden centers before retiring. He is survived by his daughter Andrea Lauren Buckles (Lilah), ex-wife Carleen Piper, two brothers Michael and Steven Piper (Patricia), his mother-in-law Shirley Marsh, brother-in-law, Charles Marsh (Tana) and nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed for his unique sense of humor and master skill with a lens. He loved his golden retriever Kaia who has already found a forever home. Doug loved to be in nature and will be memorialized at a later date in his favorite stomping ground, the Snowy Range.

