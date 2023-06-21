The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has extended the
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
Southern Platte County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 1115 PM MDT.
* At 859 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.75 inches are
possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected
to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Wheatland, Bordeaux, Westview Circle, Y-O Ranch, Chugcreek,
Lakeview North, Slater and Grayrocks Reservoir.
Heavy rainfall is quickly leaving the area but runoff from earlier
rains may continue for some time. Peak flows may not arrive for
another hour or two.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
To send flowers to the family of Gary Pittman, Sr., please visit Tribute Store.
Gary Pittman 1946-2023 Funeral services for GARY DEAN PITTMAN SR, 76, will be held at 10:30am Friday, June 23, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Burial with military honors will follow in the Valley View Cemetery. Gary died June 16, 2023 Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport, Nebraska. Memorials may be given to either Kindness Ranch or the Torrington VFW. Visitation will be Thursday at the funeral home from 3pm to 5pm and the casket will be closed at the service. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.
