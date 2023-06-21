Gary Pittman

 

Gary Pittman 1946-2023 Funeral services for GARY DEAN PITTMAN SR, 76, will be held at 10:30am Friday, June 23, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Burial with military honors will follow in the Valley View Cemetery. Gary died June 16, 2023 Morrill County Community Hospital in Bridgeport, Nebraska. Memorials may be given to either Kindness Ranch or the Torrington VFW. Visitation will be Thursday at the funeral home from 3pm to 5pm and the casket will be closed at the service. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.

Service information

Jun 22
Visitation
Thursday, June 22, 2023
3:00PM-5:00PM
Colyer Funeral Home
PO Box 20 / 2935 Main
Torrington, WY 82240
