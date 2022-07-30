Lysle R. Pittman 1931-2022 Lysle Ralph Pittman, 91 of Cheyenne, passed at the Davis Hospice Center, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 17, 1931, in Alamosa, CO to Lysle B. and Virginia Ruth Pittman (Denton). Lysle worked his entire life as an Air traffic controller, retiring at the age of 52 from the Hill Airforce base in Salt Lake City. Lysle was an avid Colorado sports fan and enjoyed being a member of the Oak Spokes Auto Club as well as fishing and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Nygaard Pittman; son, Michael J. Pittman (Cheyenne); daughter, Barbara (Ohio); brother, Lester Pittman (Florida); stepchildren, Kimberly (Chris) Burgel (south Dakota), Allen (Jackie) Cadd (Mississippi), Ronald Nygaard (Maine); 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, and many brother and sister in laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Lysle was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sisters, Loreen Nissan and Lila Pittman; a brother, Larry Pittman; and one son, Lyle David Pittman. Lyle served 4 years in the Navy in the Air Transport Squadron receiving national defense service and good conduct medals. A private memorial is being planned for a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Lysle Pittman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.