Ruth Joanne Piver

 

1930-2023 Ruth Joanne Piver, 92, of Cheyenne died May 7. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. At her request, no funeral or memorial services will be held. A private family memorial will take place at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Ruth Piver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

