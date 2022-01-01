Betty J. Pixley

 

Betty J. Pixley 1940-2021 Betty J. Pixley, 81, of Cheyenne passed away December 26, 2021 in Cheyenne. She was born September 26, 1940 in Iowa City, IA to Robert and Lorena West. She married Jerald Pixley and was retired from Laramie County School district #1. She was a member of the Moose Lodge. She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Turano of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Dustin Pixley, Heather Pixley, Dane Turano, Breanna Sorensen and Gabby Pino; sister Bessie Lejuene of Cheyenne and Robert (Barbara) West of Cheyenne; and lifetime friends, Mary Pixley and Margie West. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerald Pixley; son, Jerald Pixley, Jr.; siblings, David West, Opal Mae West, Anna Mae Schreiner, Rosella Breazeale and George West. Cremation has taken place and private family services have been held. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

