...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Blowing snow expected. Visibility lowering to under a
half mile at times. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph in wind
prone areas. Gusts to 40 mph in the Laramie Valley and central
Laramie County, including Cheyenne and Laramie.
* WHERE...Wind prone areas of southeast Wyoming to include
Arlington...the Interstate 80 Summit and eastern foothills...
as well as Bordeaux on Interstate 25.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could
cause extensive tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Very cold wind chills between 20 below and
30 below zero are expected tonight through early Sunday morning.
The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could
cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Betty J. Pixley 1940-2021 Betty J. Pixley, 81, of Cheyenne passed away December 26, 2021 in Cheyenne. She was born September 26, 1940 in Iowa City, IA to Robert and Lorena West. She married Jerald Pixley and was retired from Laramie County School district #1. She was a member of the Moose Lodge. She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Turano of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Dustin Pixley, Heather Pixley, Dane Turano, Breanna Sorensen and Gabby Pino; sister Bessie Lejuene of Cheyenne and Robert (Barbara) West of Cheyenne; and lifetime friends, Mary Pixley and Margie West. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerald Pixley; son, Jerald Pixley, Jr.; siblings, David West, Opal Mae West, Anna Mae Schreiner, Rosella Breazeale and George West. Cremation has taken place and private family services have been held. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
