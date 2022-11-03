Rhea Pixley

 

1961-2022 Rhea Pixley, 61, of Cheyenne died November 2. She was born August 11, 1961, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. For full obituary please visit, www.wrcfuneral.com.

