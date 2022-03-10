Janet L. Plambeck 1934-2022 On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, Janet Plambeck passed away at the age of 87 in Cheyenne, WY. Janet was born in Kimball, NE on May 5, 1934 to Paul and Margaret Hilterbrand. She grew up on a ranch in Pine Bluffs, WY and graduated from Pine Bluffs High School in 1951. In October 1952, she married Victor Plambeck. They made their home in Burns, WY and raised two children, Carol and Steven. While in Burns, she was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and was active in Sunday School and Vacation Bible School. She was elected mayor of Burns and later drove school bus for LCSD #2. In August 1980, Vic and Janet moved to Cheyenne. She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church. For many years, until retirement, she drove school bus for LCSD #1. She was a Denver Broncos fan, and she rarely missed a NASCAR race cheering for Jeff Gordon. Janet was preceded in death by her parents, husband Vic, son-in-law Lyle Perry, brother Jack Hilterbrand and sister Joan Stewart. She is survived by her daughter Carol Perry, son Steven (Paula) Plambeck, two grandsons Todd (Sara)Perry and Andrew Plambeck as well as three great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Matthew and Lauren Perry. A memorial service will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022 at Our Savior Lutheran Church at 10:00 am. Commitment will follow in Memorial Gardens.
