Audrey (Waldron) Plumlee 1928-2021 Audrey Plumlee, 93, passed away March 1, 2021 from dementia. She is survived by her daughters, Verna Plumlee and Barbara (Plumlee) Ullrich (Larry); her grandchildren, Karen (Ullrich) Houseman (Phillip) and Jeff Ullrich (Melissa); as well as great-grandchildren Ryne, Kyle, Emma, Christian and Meagan. She is also survived by her sister, Shirley Elliott and niece, Kathy Magerkurth, of California and nieces Carla Grey and Linda Mills and nephew Wayne Herkes all of Australia. Audrey was preceded in death by her beloved husband, C.W. (Wayne) Plumlee, her dear sister, Phyllis and her loving parents William and Kathleen Waldron. Audrey came to the United States from Bridford, Devon, England in 1946 as a WWII war bride. Wayne and Audrey lived in Casper, WY with their two young daughters, spent 2.5 years in Colorado Springs, CO and then moved to Cheyenne in December 1961 where they lived out their lives. Audrey worked for a lawyer before becoming a mother and then put her love and best efforts into providing an amazing home for her husband and daughters, as well as for friends and family to visit and stay from near and far. Audrey was always busy and on the go, be it making numerous doll clothes for her little girls; learning to fish and hunt and camp with Wayne, family, and friends; becoming an accomplished artist winning many first and best of show art competitions and fairs; traveling extensively around Wyoming and the west, as well as internationally. Audrey was active in various clubs including; English War Brides in Casper, Newcomers Club in Cheyenne, a Girl Scout leader and active in PTA. She enjoyed gardening, garage sales, cooking (especially known for her delicious pies); and faithfully wrote to her mother every week until her mother came to live with Audrey and Wayne in the 1980s. Even in these last few years of her life and the progression of dementia, it was her goal to keep busy and keep moving and sometimes challenging to keep up with her! Audrey lived an amazing adventure in her lifetime and will be remembered by family and friends for having a listening ear; a "sly and always gentle ladylike sense of humor" (as told by a special friend); and a very caring heart. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Cheyenne Botanical Gardens or the Davis Hospice Center. Condolences can be sent to wrcfuneral.com