Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH WEDNESDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 310 FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 310... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 310. * WIND...SOUTHWEST WINDS 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 30 MPH. * HUMIDITY...MINIMUM 10 TO 15 PERCENT. * HAINES...5 TO 6 OR MEDIUM TO HIGH POTENTIAL FOR LARGE FIRE GROWTH. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. &&