Marina L Pohlman 1956-Marina Pohlman 66 passed away peacefully November 2nd, 2022, in Texas. Marina Pholman was born August 17th, 1956, in Ocean Side California to Gabe Salazar and Betty Salazar, she was raised in Cheyenne Wyoming. Marina Pohlman is survived by her stepmother Kathy Salazar, her daughter Jole Larson, her aunt Barb Handley and uncle Robert Renteria her brothers Patrick Salazar and Kenneth Salazar, her sisters Gloria Kupec, Sandra Hauenstein/Chuck, Elizabeth Couture, Shantel Young/Scott, her nieces Tara Rohwer, Meadow Rohwer and Avaya Salazar her nephews Steven Cox, William and Michael Hauenstein and Gage Hutt, and many cousins. Marina Pohlman was proceeded in death by her parents Gabe Salazar and Betty and William Przymus, her uncle Jerry Handley, her sister Barbara Hoem, and nephew Brandon Salazar. Marina Pohlman was a ray of sunshine everywhere she went, and she always left a lasting impression on everyone she encountered in her life, she was a loving mother and aunt to her nieces and nephews and all her friends' children, she was a lover of animals and loved her Pitbull's, she also enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. Cremation has taken place and a private family and friends service will be announced at a later date, Friends and Family can make donations to help her daughter Jole Larson with cremation and other costs at the time of the services. 2022
To plant a tree in memory of Marina Pohlman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.