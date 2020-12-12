Dale E. Point

 

1949-2020 Dale E. Point, 79, of Cheyenne died December 8. He was born April 28, 1949 in Leddington, Michigan. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

