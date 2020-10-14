Richard E. Potter 1961-2020 Richard E Potter, 59, of Cheyenne died October 9th 2020 Rich passed away in his home after many long years managing type 1 diabetes. Born April 17th, 1961 in Cheyenne, Richard graduated from Cheyenne East High in 1978 where shortly after he began his career as a pipe fitter proudly working and serving as a dedicated member of Local 192 Plumber & Pipefitters Union for 39 years. Richard was a loving caring Son, Husband, Father and Grandfather who will be greatly missed. He is survived by his loving wife Patrica Potter of 30 years, son Shane Potter who was his pride and joy, grandson Owen Potter, mother Ann and stepfather Jim Callahan. Sisters Jeri Coe (Gordon) Sharon Karaica (Paul) Pat Boyle, and many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father, Eugene F. Potter. Cremation has taken place by Wiederspahn Radomsky Memorial Services will be at a later date.
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- Wyoming-native brothers to open engineering firm in Cheyenne
- Active coronavirus cases continue to rise to new record levels in Wyoming
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County, Wyoming
- Officials: Budget cuts likely to have dire effects on Wyoming's court system
- Southeast Wyoming grapples with record COVID-19 spike in recent weeks
- Active COVID-19 cases up roughly 150% in Laramie County over last two weeks
- Cheyenne Restaurant Week is a go, renamed OctoberFeast
- COVID-19 cases spike within Laramie County's schools, too
- Cheyenne National Cemetery marks first of its kind in Wyoming
- Confirmed coronavirus cases up by triple digits for sixth consecutive day
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.