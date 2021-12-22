Malen Powell 1921-2021 Malen Powell, 100, of Cheyenne Wyoming, went home to our heavenly father on December 19, 2021 in Cheyenne Wyoming. He was born on December 15, 1921 in Cheyenne County Nebraska. He graduated from Plattsmouth High School in 1941. He was offered football scholarships to four prestigious colleges but rejected them all to stay with his family to support them. After moving to Pueblo, Colorado with his family in 1941, Malen enlisted in the Army Air Corps, where he became a qualified power plant mechanic. He served in the China Burma India theater during WW2 and retrained as a right-wing gunner on the B29. He flew on 35 missions, including the Tokyo bombing runs, of which the first mission was flown on 25 May 1945. He was on the lead plane for this mission, and earned the Distinguished Flying Cross, the fourth highest military decoration for fighting off multiple enemy fighter aircrafts, and saving his aircraft and crew. He flew the very last mission against Japan, which he was very proud of. After WW2, Malen returned home to civilian life. He became a professional truck driver for over 50 years. He was a member of the 58th Bomb Wing Association, the Distinguished Flying Cross Society, the American Legion, the CBI Association, and was a devout member of the Northern Cheyenne Baptist Church. Malen was preceded in death by his parents, Oath and Vernia Powell, seven sisters, and three brothers. He is survived by his sister, Venia Pokraka; sons, Clinton and Brice Powell; daughter, DeAnna Powell-Iske; and grandchildren, Cody, Gaij, Dausha, Barclay, Christopher, Elizabeth, and Rebecca. Viewing and funeral services will be held at the Weiderspahn-Radomsky Chapel. The viewing will be Monday, 27 December, from 10AM to 4 PM. His Memorial Service will be held on December 28, at 2PM, immediately followed by a grave-side service.
To send flowers to the family of Malen Powell, please visit Tribute Store.