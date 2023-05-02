Grady Lee Prince 1959-2023 Grady Lee Prince of Cheyenne died on April 24th 2023 in Cheyenne. He was born on July 27th, 1959 in Greeley Colorado. Grady had a quiet, easygoing, warm personality. Everyone who knew Grady liked him. Grady grew up in Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming. He loved playing baseball and basketball during those years. He was 5'10" in sixth grade, so he was a very good player in both. He also enjoyed watching the Broncos, Avalanche, Rockies and Wyoming. He went to Pomona High School in Arvada. His senior year he went to East High School in Cheyenne. He also loved riding motorcycles and was an excellent motocross rider during his teen years. Later, he switched to liking street bikes. He loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles. He loved his DC and Marvel superheroes. His favorites included Superman, Spiderman, Batman and Aquaman. He loved to go to the latest superhero movie. He also enjoyed action movies with guys like Clint Eastwood, Charles Bronson, Bruce Lee and Chuck Norris. Grady loved animals, especially his cat, Ziggy. He loved playing softball in the summers during his twenties, thirties and forties. He was proud veteran in the U.S. Navy from 1979-1982. He was a boiler technician on submarines, having stops in San Diego and the Philippines He was also a proud member of the VFW, Fraternal Order of the Eagles and a member of AMVETS. After the Navy, Grady received his Business Degree from Laramie County Community College. He worked for the State of Wyoming for over 25 years. He primarily worked in school budgeting. He loved going to his daughter Heather and son Sean's games while they were growing up. He loved spending time with his grandchildren, Ryleigh and Oliver. He is survived by his longtime mate, Vicki; daughter, Heather Martinez (Chris); son, Sean Prince; grandchildren, Ryliegh and Oliver Martinez; sister, Paula Applegate; brothers, Michael Prince (Kathy) and Chris Prince (Jill); and numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Jack Prince and Jean Prince.
