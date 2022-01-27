Jean Ellen "Jeannie" Prince 1934-2022 Jean (Jeannie) Ellen Prince of Cheyenne went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 23, 2022. She was born on August 2nd, 1934, in Denver Colorado. Jean was raised by her mother Ada Croon and lived with her sibling Andrew. Growing up in Denver and graduating from Denver North High School in 1952. In that same year Jean met the love of her life Jack Prince. They were married for an amazing 67 years. When her husband Jack enlisted in the Air Force, she went with him to stops in Perris, CA and San Antonio, TX where her first child Paula was born. When her husband discharged from the Air Force, he became a teacher, principal, and administrator. She had many stops. She lived in Greeley where her two sons Michael and Grady were born. Colorado Springs where her son Christopher was born. Then they made their home in several towns throughout the front range of Colorado including a couple of years in Portales N.M., with her final landing spot Cheyenne, Wyoming in 1976 where she lived for 45 years. Jean was a homemaker until 1970 and then worked in many different jobs including: A nurse's aide, worked at Woolco Department Store, Storage Technologies, and AMF Wyott. Her dream was to work for the U.S. Post Office. the dream came true in 1980., when she was hired by the Post Office. She worked as a mail sorter, and then a clerk. Jean retired from the Post Office after 25 years of service. She was a sweet soft-spoken person. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandma, and friend. All her children adored her. She was a great listener, role model, generous and caring. Always put others ahead of herself, asking how can I help. Jean had many interests in her life. She loved her pet dogs and cats throughout the years. She enjoyed reading and T.V., mostly mysteries or political talk. She loved the Salvation Army and Public television and supported both. Truly loved watching her sons/grand kids play sports. Jean was easy to talk to and especially enjoyed giving individual time to her family and friends. She was a long-time member of Meadowbrooke Baptist Church. Jean was proceeded in death by her husband Jack, mother Ada Croon, and brother Andrew Croon. She leaves behind her daughter Paula Applegate of Cheyenne, sons Michael Prince (Kathy) of Broomfield, CO., Grady Prince, Christopher Prince (Jill) of Cheyenne, and grandchildren: Jeffrey Prince (Meghan) of Erie, CO, Kelly Schillinger (Sean) of Arvada, CO, Danny Shaw of Santa Barbara, CA, Tawny Applegate of Ft. Collins, CO, Heather Martinez (Chris) of Cheyenne, Sean Prince of Cheyenne, Taylor Prince, Trenton Prince, and Trinity Prince of Cheyenne. She also leaves behind her great-grandchildren: Jack Prince, Macy Prince, Vivian Prince, Mike, Eric, Austin, John, and Luke Schillinger all of Colorado, Ryleigh and Oliver Martinez of Cheyenne, and one great-great-grandchild: Sophie VanDyke of Colorado. Her niece: Doranne (Miguel) Cedillo of Aurora, CO., and her caring neighbors Jerry, Karen, and Norm, long-time childhood friends Lou, and Carolee, and a long list of many other friends and family. Her sweet spirit will be greatly missed, but we know she's with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. No services scheduled per her wishes.
