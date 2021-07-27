Sharon D. (Lordier) Prince 1948-2021 Sharon (Lordier) Prince passed away July 23, 2021 at the Davis Hospice Center after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on June 26, in San Mateo, California and spent most of her life in California. She came to Cheyenne about 20 years ago to be with a cousin, Suzanne, who also died from cancer. Also preceding her in death are her parents; Frank and Marie Lordier, and a brother; William Lordier. Sharon is survived by a brother; Robert(Toni) Lordier, cousin; Martha Lordier, several nieces and nephews, and many good friends. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church. At her request cremation is under the direction of Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel and her remains will be sent to California to be scattered there. Rest in peace, my friend.