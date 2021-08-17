Laura (Yeoman) Pringle 1963-2021 Laura Pringle, 58, Cheyenne, WY, passed away peacefully at her home, on her husband's chest, on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Laura was born April 10, 1963, in Cheyenne to Donald Anthony Yeoman, Sr, and Ann (Torres) Yeoman. Laura wrote novels, enjoyed reading, movies (from romantic comedies, to Twilight, to Star Wars, and anything from her "boyfriend" list ;), traveled extensively, and loved baseball, the Rockies (anytime) and the Dodgers (postseason). The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino (mostly the pool) in Las Vegas, was arguably her favorite place on earth. She also walked away a winner at the craps tables in the casino in Monte Carlo, Monaco, where James Bond gambles ;). She is survived by her husband Thomas Pringle, of nearly 35 years, originally from Upton, and by her mother, Ann, and brothers Bill, Don, John, and Bob. Plus countless nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Don, 1988, and her infant brother, Danny, 1961. She pioneered the concept of working from home and had clients and colleagues across the country. She earned her Series 7, 6, and 63 licensing in the financial securities industry. And was a nationally recognized and awarded expert in hiring and training. She suffered from advanced Endometriosis, Autoimmune disorders, and finally Frontal-Temporal Dementia, all of which were very early onset in her life. Please take the time to learn about how to prevent dementia and heed all early warning signs. For dementia resources, visit Laura's page at www.wrcfuneral.com. Funeral services will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Cheyenne, the parish in which Laura was baptized.
