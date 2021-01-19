Ada Profaizer 1931-2021 Ada Profaizer, 89, passed away peacefully with family at her daughter's home in Cheyenne, Wyoming January 13, 2021. Ada was born in Revo, Italy and grew up in the Tyrolian village of Tret, on October 29, 1931. She married Elio Profaizer from Fondo, Italy, and they started a family with daughter Anna and son Frank. In 1960, Elio immigrated to the United States. Ada and the children joined him in 1961, without benefit of speaking English and having to leave Italian family behind. They began their new life in America, working hard, learning and adapting to a new culture. In 1966, they welcomed daughter Julie. Ada was devoted to her family as a homemaker and shared her talent of sewing and altering clothing for people through the years and making many friends. Her generosity and warmth welcomed all. She was an angel on earth to many; her kindness and her love for God was evident in her daily life. She loved to laugh, having a witty sense of humor. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Elio; her parents Maria and Basilio Iori; brothers, Edgidio, Rodolfo, Vittorio, Aldo; and sisters Tullia, Irma, and Silvia. She is survived by her children Anna Nebel of Sheridan, Wyoming; Frank(Jean) Profaizer, and Julie Borgaard (Leon Els) of Cheyenne: Grandchildren Adam (Rae Ann) Nebel, Sarah (Josh) Pederson, Matt Nebel,, Brian (Katie) Profaizer, Steven Profaizer, Jordan Borgaard (Beth Journey) and Christian Borgaard; Great grandchildren Jonah, Eden, Sammy, Esther, Hazel, Xander Journey, and Baby Profaizer-to-come; Beloved nieces and nephews and cousins in the United States and Italy, and by the many friends she considered as family gathered in her life's journey. Ada's compassion for others included animals, children, and the less fortunate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any charity organizations that provide service to these groups. Visitation will be from 9-5pm Thursday and Friday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky chapel with the vigil being held on Friday evening at 6pm. Funeral Liturgy will be at St. Mary's Cathedral on January 23rd at 10am. Burial and committal will be private. Co-vid restrictions will be observed.
+1
Most Popular
Articles
- Cheney votes to impeach Trump, drawing some local, D.C. pushback
- Local wind speeds highest in decades, drought expected to continue
- Hitching Post Inn catches fire early Friday morning
- Wyoming GOP highlights "outcry" of opposition in response to Cheney’s vote to impeach
- First COVID-19 “UK Variant” case identified in Wyoming
- Applications to open soon for Shuttered Venue Operators CARES Act grants
- COVID-19 vaccinations to be available soon for residents 70 and older
- COMEA to open low barrier winter shelter
- Current status of COVID-19 in Laramie County, statewide
- New bills would require owners of impounded animals to pay for cost of care
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.