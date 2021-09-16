...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON.
RED FLAG WARNINGS AND FIRE WEATHER WATCHES IN EFFECT....
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 310 AND
311...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 310 AND 311...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday morning through
Saturday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 310 and 311.
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph. Similar
winds can be expected Saturday.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. Similar humidity can be expected
Saturday.
* HAINES...5 to 6
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
Ann F. Pugh 1936-2021 Ann F. Pugh passed away in Port Huron, Michigan on September 4, 2021. She was born in Oxford, England on October 9, 1936. She moved to the United States as a young woman and spent the majority of her life working and raising her family in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She enjoyed working at the historic Hitching Post Inn for over thirty years. She had many friends and loved ones whom she loved to spend time with. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert, her daughter Sheri, and her siblings John, Elsie, and Valerie. She is survived by her children Frank, Lisa, and Janice, her siblings Jean and Rosemary, and her grandchildren Breann, Tanya, Gary Lee, Jason, and Casey. Services were previously held in Michigan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens.