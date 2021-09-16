Ann F. Pugh

 

Ann F. Pugh 1936-2021 Ann F. Pugh passed away in Port Huron, Michigan on September 4, 2021. She was born in Oxford, England on October 9, 1936. She moved to the United States as a young woman and spent the majority of her life working and raising her family in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She enjoyed working at the historic Hitching Post Inn for over thirty years. She had many friends and loved ones whom she loved to spend time with. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her husband Robert, her daughter Sheri, and her siblings John, Elsie, and Valerie. She is survived by her children Frank, Lisa, and Janice, her siblings Jean and Rosemary, and her grandchildren Breann, Tanya, Gary Lee, Jason, and Casey. Services were previously held in Michigan. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens.

