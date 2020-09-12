Dennis Edmund Putman

 

1935-2020 Dennis Edmund Putman, 85, of Cheyenne died September 7. At Granite Rehab and Wellness. He was born Feb.2, 1935, in Palisade, NE. Service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday Sept. 18, 2020, at Miracle Valley Church. In lieu of flowers please donate to The Gideon's International or Miracle Valley Church. For full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com

