Weather Alert

...Snowfall...heavy at times...as well as Cold Wind Chill Temperatures Continue, Especially During the Overnight Hours... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Laramie and Kimball Counties. This includes Horse Creek, Whitaker, Cheyenne, Burns, Pine Bluffs, Gun Barrel, Albin, Kimball and Dix. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. These temperatures also pose a threat to livestock and outdoor animals due to the combination of snow and cold, and due to the longevity of the cold event. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow showers are expected through the period. With no melting expected, could add up on the surface. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&