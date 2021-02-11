Karee C. Pyle 1939-2021 Karee Charlene Pyle of Cheyenne died on February 10, 2021 at Davis Hospice Center. She was born on October 31st, 1939 in Grand Island Nebraska to Ivan and Leona Shurigar. Karee grew up and graduated High School in Rawlins. She then met Robert Pyle in Casper, they were then married on 3/14/1964 and she was employed at H.W. Moore. Later she and Robert moved to North Platte, NE where she received a cosmetology degree. They then moved to Cheyenne, where Karee worked for State Beauty Supply. Karee and Robert spent their retirement years split between Cheyenne and Yuma, AZ. Karee was a strong, passionate woman who left her mark on all of us. She is survived by two sons Daryl (Rainene) Miller and Michael (Suzi) Pyle; seven grandchildren Timothy (Joni) Miller, Michelle Miller, Rachel Miller, Loretta (Nathan) Beam, Taylor Pyle, Alex Pyle, Hailey (Gavyn) Bates; and three great-grandchildren Jack, Elias and Lacey Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents Ivan and Leona, three sisters; Marlene Nicholson, Judy Cruickshank and Vickie Bryant; and her husband Robert. Karee requested no services be held. She will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband Robert at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Cheyenne. In lieu of flowers, please remember Karee with a pot of coffee, a cookie and a good cleaning of the baseboards.