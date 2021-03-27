...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH MONDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 55 to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...Areas east of the I-25 corridor, including Niobrara,
PLatte, Goshen, Laramie, Sioux, Dawes, Box Butte, Scotts
Bluff, Banner, Morrill, Kimball and Cheyenne Counties. This
includes the cities of Cheyenne, Scottsbluff, Chadron, Lusk,
and Torrington.
* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Monday evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&