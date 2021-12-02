...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...From Saturday evening through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Leo Philip Quinlivan 1937-2021 Leo Philip Quinlivan, 84, of Cheyenne, died on November 30, 2021 in Cheyenne. He was born on November 2, 1937 in Del Norte, Colorado. Mr. Quinlivan retired from the State of Wyoming after many years with the Occupational Health and Safety Administration and opened Asbestos Technology where he worked until he sold the business. He was very involved with Holy Trinity Church and served in nearly every lay ministry capacity within the parish as well as volunteered for many groups within the Diocese of Cheyenne. He was a voracious reader, woodworker, and liked nothing more than a good debate. He could always be counted on to have a joke for whoever he encountered. He is survived by his wife Sue and his sister Pat, his sons Mark (Julie), Mike (Aimee), and Kurt (Jenn) as well as his daughters Terri Mercer (Mark) and Ann Redman (Scott) and his grandchildren Tom, Chelsea, Kate, John, Emilie, Meghan, Logan, Connor, Halley, Grant and Lars. Leo was preceded in death by his parents Tom and Helen, his sister Kay, and his son Kevin. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Joseph's Food Pantry or Wyoming Catholic Charities. Vigil for the Deceased will be Sunday, 4:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be Monday, 10:00 a.m., at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with burial to follow in Cheyenne Memorial Gardens. To send the family condolences please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com