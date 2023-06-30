Marianne (McCarthy) Quinn 1942-2023 Marianne Quinn, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend was born on November 17,1942 in Ft Worth, Texas. Her family sadly told her goodbye on June 28, 2023, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Marianne was the first born to John Curtis McCarthy and Mary Ellen McCarthy (Grieff), she was named after her father's Grandmother Weaver, who had an important role in raising him. His nickname for his Grandmother was "Other Mother", her namesake, Marianne, was also an "Other Mother", not only to her siblings growing up but to the many people she met throughout her life and in her profession. In her youth Marianne had many moves because of her father's job. Throughout all these moves Marianne made many friends and kept in contact with them until her passing. She attended St. Anthony's in Casper and then Natrona County High School where she was a cheerleader and Homecoming Queen. Marianne then attended college at Texas Tech University where she was a cheerleader and graduated with a degree in Social Work. Following college Marianne returned to Wyoming and worked as a licensed social worker at St. Joseph's Childrens Home in Torrington, Head Start and Hebard and Goins elementary schools in Cheyenne. While working at St. Joseph's, Marianne met Bill Quinn and they later married in the first folk guitar wedding Mass at St. Marys' Cathedral in Cheyenne, on May 2, 1970, that was officiated by Fathers James O'Neil and James McGlinchey. It was destiny for them to love and cherish each other throughout their 53 years of marriage. They made the move to Washington D.C. while Bill attended graduate school. Their son, Michael, was born at Georgetown University Hospital. Five years later, Ryan was born at Poudre Valley Hospital in Ft Collins, Colorado. Returning to Cheyenne, after Michael's birth, Marianne completed her master's degree in counseling from the University of Northern Colorado and carried through on her life goal of being a source of help and hope to kids and their families. Marianne loved traveling, shopping, going to the ocean, and spending time with friends. But most of all, closest to her heart was her family and her grandchildren. Marianne was proceeded in death by her son, Sean Patrick, who died at birth, her parents, her grandmothers, Colleta Grieff and Nanny McCarthy; brother, Mike McCarthy; niece, Kelly Palm; niece, Heather Savage. She is survived by her husband, Bill; sons: Ryan, Michael (Emily), grandchildren: Megan, Bryce and Nora Quinn; sisters: Ellen Shoemaker, Peggy Palm (Jerry); brother: Pat McCarthy (Jan); sister-in-law: Margie McCarthy; nephews: Jon Savage (Misty), Paul Savage (Amy), Chris Palm, Bryon McCarthy (Selena), Shawn McCarthy, Mike McCarthy (Allyson), niece, Christi Anderson (Jamie), and many more loving relatives. Marianne carried on a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease and spent her last days in the care and comfort of Davis Hospice Center. Marianne will be remembered for her generous and compassionate spirit, her unwavering faith and commitment to helping others. We will forever miss her. In Marianne's memory please consider making a donation to Special Olympics, Wyoming, https://www.sowy.org .
